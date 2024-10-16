Truman's Deployment

241016-N-DL824-3035 NORTH SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) Legalman 2nd Class Jonathan Gossett, a native of Coxville, Texas, left, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter Day, a native of June Lake, California, access a space during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Oct. 16. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)
|10.16.2024
|10.18.2024 05:06
|8704249
|241016-N-DL824-3035
|4806x3204
|3.83 MB
|NORTH SEA
