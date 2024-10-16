Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH SEA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241017-N-SW048-1017 NORTH SEA (Oct. 17, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Haley Cox, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, splices wires for a test set cable aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Oct. 17. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

