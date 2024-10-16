Truman's Deployment

241017-N-SW048-1017 NORTH SEA (Oct. 17, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Haley Cox, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, splices wires for a test set cable aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Oct. 17. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 05:06
|Photo ID:
|8704246
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-SW048-1017
|Resolution:
|5091x3394
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
