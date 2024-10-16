Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241017-N-SW048-1017 NORTH SEA (Oct. 17, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Haley Cox, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, splices wires for a test set cable aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Oct. 17. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)