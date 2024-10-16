NSA Souda Bay Firefighters Visit Local Schools for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 7, 2024) Firefighters from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, Fire & Emergency Services visited Theodoropoulos International School in Chania, Greece, to share fire prevention tips during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis, Public Affairs)