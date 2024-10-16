Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Firefighters Visit Local Schools for Fire Prevention Week [Image 5 of 8]

    NSA Souda Bay Firefighters Visit Local Schools for Fire Prevention Week

    GREECE

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 7, 2024) Firefighters from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, Fire & Emergency Services visited Theodoropoulos International School in Chania, Greece, to share fire prevention tips during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis, Public Affairs)

