    Promotion Ceremony of SGT Boyd, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade [Image 2 of 5]

    Promotion Ceremony of SGT Boyd, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    SGT Boyd addresses his fellow Soldiers after being promoted on 3 October at Baumholder, Germany, in a ceremony attended by fellow Soldiers and leaders from the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 03:47
    Photo ID: 8704193
    VIRIN: 241003-A-SV042-2724
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 353.09 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony of SGT Boyd, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, Beallyoucanbe

