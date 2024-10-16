Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AMXS loads munitions during Beverly Morning 25-1 [Image 6 of 9]

    374 AMXS loads munitions during Beverly Morning 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspect munitions before loading on to a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The 374th AMXS maintains mission-ready aircraft to sustain contingency and peacetime missions throughout the Pacific theater to accomplish U.S. Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces' taskings. BM 25-1 serves as a demonstration of the 374th Airlift Wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat employment across the spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

