374 AMXS loads munitions during Beverly Morning 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron install chaff and flare munitions to a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The 374th AMXS installed defensive countermeasures munitions onto the aircraft to maintain mission readiness. BM 25-1 serves as a demonstration of the 374th Airlift Wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat employment across the spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)