374 AMXS loads munitions during Beverly Morning 25-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load munitions onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The 374th AMXS installed defensive countermeasure munitions onto the aircraft to meet exercise objectives of maintaining mission readiness. BM 25-1 serves as a demonstration of the 374th Airlift Wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat employment across the spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 03:44
Photo ID:
|8704169
VIRIN:
|241018-F-LX373-1035
Resolution:
|7968x5312
Size:
|31.27 MB
Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
