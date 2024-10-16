374 AMXS loads munitions during Beverly Morning 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Theede, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, removes bolts from a fuse box on the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The 374th AMXS installed defensive countermeasures munitions onto the aircraft to maintain mission readiness.