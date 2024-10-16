Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Chamber of Commerce Hosts 22nd Annual Salute to the Armed Forces Reception [Image 8 of 8]

    Guam Chamber of Commerce Hosts 22nd Annual Salute to the Armed Forces Reception

    YONA, GUAM

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    241017-N-ML137-1087 YONA, Guam (Oct. 17, 2024) - Guam Chamber of Commerce members and military leaders cut a cake during the Chamber’s 22nd Annual Salute to the Armed Forces reception at Leo Palace Resort, Oct. 17. The annual reception is held to honor and thank U.S. service members who are stationed in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 02:34
    Photo ID: 8704091
    VIRIN: 241017-N-ML137-1087
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: YONA, GU
