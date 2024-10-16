Guam Chamber of Commerce Hosts 22nd Annual Salute to the Armed Forces Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241017-N-ML137-1087 YONA, Guam (Oct. 17, 2024) - Guam Chamber of Commerce members and military leaders cut a cake during the Chamber’s 22nd Annual Salute to the Armed Forces reception at Leo Palace Resort, Oct. 17. The annual reception is held to honor and thank U.S. service members who are stationed in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)