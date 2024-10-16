Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg

    HOLLIDAYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241017-N-PG545-1060, Hollidaysburg, Pa. (October 17, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores saxophone section perform at Hollidaysburg High School in Pennsylvania as part of their national tour. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8703934
    VIRIN: 241017-N-PQ545-1060
    Resolution: 7768x5179
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: HOLLIDAYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jazz
    navy band
    music
    concert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download