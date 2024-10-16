U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241017-N-PG545-1068, Hollidaysburg, Pa. (October 17, 2024) Musician 1st Class Ben Turner, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Hollidaysburg High School in Pennsylvania as part of the group's national tour. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)