    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg

    HOLLIDAYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241017-N-PG545-1022, Hollidaysburg, Pa. (October 17, 2024) Chief Musician Kristine Hsia, from Long Island, New York, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, during the group's national tour, at Hollidaysburg High School in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8703930
    VIRIN: 241017-N-PQ545-1022
    Resolution: 8023x5349
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: HOLLIDAYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jazz
    navy band
    music
    concert

