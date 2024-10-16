U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241017-N-PG545-1022, Hollidaysburg, Pa. (October 17, 2024) Chief Musician Kristine Hsia, from Long Island, New York, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, during the group's national tour, at Hollidaysburg High School in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)