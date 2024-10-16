Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, McChord Air Force Base, prepares for a Joint Force Entry Operation during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 14, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)