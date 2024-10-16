U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in Hollidaysburg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241017-N-PG545-1151, Hollidaysburg, Pa. (October 17, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the Navy's premier jazz ensemble, kick off their national tour with a performance at Hollidaysburg High School in Pennsylvania. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)