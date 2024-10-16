NCTF-RH Hosts Vice Chief of Naval Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HALAWA, Hawaii (Oct. 2, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby speaks with Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, right, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Oct. 2, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)