NCTF-RH Hosts Vice Chief of Naval Operations

HALAWA, Hawaii (Oct. 2, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby speaks with Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, left, commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, NCTF-RH, during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Oct. 2, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)
