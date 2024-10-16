Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Hosts Vice Chief of Naval Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (Oct. 2, 2024) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby speaks with a Sailor assigned to Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) during a site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, Oct. 2, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 21:13
