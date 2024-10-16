Domestic Violence Awareness Month Group photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 10.17.2024 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

U.S. Airmen and supporters of Domestic Violence Awareness month dress in purple shirts outside of the 355th Wing building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2024. The color purple symbolized peace, courage, survival, honor, and a dedication to ending violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)