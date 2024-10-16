Domestic Violence Awareness Month Group photo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen and supporters of Domestic Violence Awareness month dress in purple shirts outside of the 355th Wing building at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2024. The color purple symbolized peace, courage, survival, honor, and a dedication to ending violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8703571
    VIRIN: 241017-F-DX569-1002
    Resolution: 3885x2774
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    355th Wing

