Sailors assigend to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 muster conduct a gear inspection on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, on October 17, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8703569
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-BR551-1079
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Conducts pre-FTX inspection [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.