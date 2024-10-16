NMCB 4 Conducts pre-FTX inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigend to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 muster conduct a gear inspection on Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, on October 17, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)