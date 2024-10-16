Laurens, S.C. (October 16 2024) - FEMA hosts a mobile Disaster Survivor Assistance Event in Laurens County to provide in-person assistance to South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 17:55
|Photo ID:
|8703497
|VIRIN:
|241016-O-JQ168-4454
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|531.86 KB
|Location:
|LAURENS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Holds A Mobile Disaster Survivor Assistance Event in Laurens, South Carolina [Image 4 of 4], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.