    FEMA Holds A Mobile Disaster Survivor Assistance Event in Laurens, South Carolina

    LAURENS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Laurens, S.C. (October 16 2024) - FEMA hosts a mobile Disaster Survivor Assistance Event in Laurens County to provide in-person assistance to South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 17:55
    Photo ID: 8703497
    VIRIN: 241016-O-JQ168-4454
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 531.86 KB
    Location: LAURENS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

