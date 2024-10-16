Environment Restoration Efforts at Biak Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Janet Johnson (center), a Program Manager with the Oregon Military Department (OMD) along with Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) cadets, instructs how to plant new sagebrush plugs at the Biak training site in Redmond, Ore. After a recent 460-acre fire at the site and adjacent Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands in central Oregon that left parts of the landscape bare, six employees of the OMD, along with four volunteers from the BLM and 25 cadet volunteers from the OYCP set to work in restoration efforts on Oct. 11, 2024. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)