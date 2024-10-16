Environment Restoration Efforts at Biak Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) volunteer spreads seeds at the Oregon National Guard Biak Training Center Oct. 11, 2024, in Redmond, Ore. After a recent 460-acre fire at the center and adjacent BLM lands in central Oregon that left parts of the landscape bare, six employees of the Oregon Military Department (OMD), along with four volunteers from the BLM and 25 cadet volunteers from the Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) set to work in restoration efforts.