    Environment Restoration Efforts at Biak Training Center [Image 5 of 10]

    Environment Restoration Efforts at Biak Training Center

    REDMOND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Rhande Shaw, Natural Resource Specialist with the Oregon Military Department (OMD) along with Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) cadets, helps plant new sagebrush plugs at the Biak training site in Redmond, Ore. After a recent 460-acre fire at the site and adjacent Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands in central Oregon that left parts of the landscape bare, six employees of the OMD, along with four volunteers from the BLM and 25 cadet volunteers from the OYCP set to work in restoration efforts on Oct. 11, 2024. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Oregon National Guard
    Environment
    OYCP
    NPLD
    BLM

