Environment Restoration Efforts at Biak Training Center

After a recent 460-acre fire at the Oregon National Guard Biak Training Center and adjacent Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands in central Oregon that left parts of the landscape bare, six employees of the Oregon Military Department (OMD), along with four volunteers from the BLM and 25 cadet volunteers from the Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) set to work in restoration efforts on Oct. 11, 2024, in Redmond, Ore. (National Guard photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)