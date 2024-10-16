Lake County, Fla. (Oct. 17, 2024) - Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Corps members conduct outreach to provide local and FEMA resources to Lake County Florida community members.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8703341
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-NI474-1123
|Resolution:
|5659x3977
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel M Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.