    DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach [Image 8 of 10]

    DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach

    FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Daniel M Young 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Lake County, Fla. (Oct. 17, 2024) - Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Corps members conduct outreach to provide local and FEMA resources to Lake County Florida community members.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8703340
    VIRIN: 241017-N-NI474-1145
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, US
    This work, DSA and FEMA Corps Outreach [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel M Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneMilton24

