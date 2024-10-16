NAWCAD Lakehurst Welcomes Army Reserve Assistant Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst welcomed Steven Austin, Assistant Chief of the Army Reserve, for a visit on Oct. 9. During his time at Lakehurst, Austin toured the Prototype, Manufacturing and Test Department, as well as the Additive Manufacturing lab. The facility uses cutting-edge technology for 3D printing, non-destructive testing, and creating parts and tools that cannot be made with traditional manufacturing techniques or that are no longer available in the supply chain.