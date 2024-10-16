Date Taken: 10.15.2024 Date Posted: 10.17.2024 15:23 Photo ID: 8703149 VIRIN: 241016-O-JQ168-2807 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.53 MB Location: LAURENS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina [Image 7 of 7], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.