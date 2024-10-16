Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Doubles Down on Strategic Hiring Team

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Tyechia Price 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Elizabeth Fonk, talent acquisition specialist, speaks to a potential candidate at a recruiting fair at Solider Field, Chicago, Ill., in October 2023, one of the first TAD attended after formally launching.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 15:22
    Photo ID: 8703143
    VIRIN: 231019-D-UB699-1004
    Resolution: 6240x3512
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    MEPS
    USMEPCOM
    talent acquisition

