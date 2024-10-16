Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina

    LAURENS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Laurens, S.C. (Oct 16, 2024) - FEMA, hosted by Laurens County Public Library, opens its first Disaster Recovery Center in Laurens County to provide in-person assistance to South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 15:23
    Photo ID: 8703136
    VIRIN: 241016-O-JQ168-7814
    Resolution: 2400x1556
    Size: 749.49 KB
    Location: LAURENS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina [Image 7 of 7], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina
    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina
    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina
    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina
    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina
    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina
    FEMA provides Laurens County its First Disaster Recovery Center in South Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download