Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion conducts chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) defense training in the gas chamber at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 15, 2024. Training for CBRN defense is an event that recruits must complete in order to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 15:25
|Photo ID:
|8703130
|VIRIN:
|241015-M-YW513-1947
|Resolution:
|6720x4253
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Gas Chamber [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl julius hackney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.