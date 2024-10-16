Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Gas Chamber [Image 8 of 10]

    Mike Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. julius hackney 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion conducts chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) defense training in the gas chamber at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 15, 2024. Training for CBRN defense is an event that recruits must complete in order to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 15:25
    Photo ID: 8703127
    VIRIN: 241015-M-YW513-1883
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
