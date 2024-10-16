Mike Company Gas Chamber

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion conducts chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) defense training in the gas chamber at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 15, 2024. Training for CBRN defense is an event that recruits must complete in order to become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)