    FEMA Administrator and North Carolina Governor Visit Recovery Operations in Western North Carolina

    BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Daniel Lyon 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Burnsville, N.C. - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visit the Pensacola Volunteer Fire Department to talk with staff and disaster survivors.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 13:31
    Photo ID: 8702669
    VIRIN: 241016-D-OG665-7310
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 35.19 MB
    Location: BURNSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
