    FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Tampa, FL [Image 3 of 3]

    FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Tampa, FL

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 15, 2024) - Survivors of Hurricane Milton can come to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to apply for assistance and get answers to questions or concerns they may have about their application. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA

