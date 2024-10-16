Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 15, 2024) - Survivors of Hurricane Milton can come to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to apply for assistance and get answers to questions or concerns they may have about their application. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8702425
|VIRIN:
|241015-O-LR493-5440
|Resolution:
|5967x3970
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Tampa, FL [Image 3 of 3], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.