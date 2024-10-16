Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guardsman competes in Alcatraz swim race

    Air Guardsman competes in Alcatraz swim race

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melanie L. Nolen 

    195th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julia Lytvynova, 195th Force Support Flight personnel specialist stands for a portrait Sep. 10, 2024 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Lytvynova completed the Alcatraz Invitational 2024 swim race in San Francisco, California Sep. 7, 2024.

    Air Guardsman competes in Alcatraz swim race

    Swimming
    ANG
    Alcatraz
    CANG
    195WG
    195FSF

