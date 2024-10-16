U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julia Lytvynova, 195th Force Support Flight personnel specialist stands for a portrait Sep. 10, 2024 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Lytvynova completed the Alcatraz Invitational 2024 swim race in San Francisco, California Sep. 7, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 12:20
|Photo ID:
|8702415
|VIRIN:
|240910-Z-HI248-1001
|Resolution:
|2097x1704
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Guardsman competes in Alcatraz swim race, by SSgt Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Guardsman competes in Alcatraz swim race
No keywords found.