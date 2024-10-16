Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 10.17.2024 12:20 Photo ID: 8702415 VIRIN: 240910-Z-HI248-1001 Resolution: 2097x1704 Size: 1.37 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Guardsman competes in Alcatraz swim race, by SSgt Melanie L. Nolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.