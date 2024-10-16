U.S. Naval Academy Hosts Aspire Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 8, 2024) Panelists discuss "A Good Culture is…" during the Aspire Conference in Mahan Hall, hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy. The panel, featuring Vice Adm. John Skillman, Rear Adm. Melvin Smith, Rear Adm. Frankie “J” Clark, Capt. Judy Malana, and Master Chief Jay Holley, the U.S. Naval Academy Brigade Senior Enlisted Advisor, focused on how leaders build culture to foster a positive work environment and enable success. The conference, hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy, promotes discussions on diversity, equity, and inclusion, providing midshipmen with tools to support effective team dynamics. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mr. Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)