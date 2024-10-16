Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canal closure for floodwall and levee crossing for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, will permanently restrict travel down the full length of the canal at contract 106 to any marine traffic starting on October 21, 2024, as part of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project. The projects levee and floodwall alignment will prevent traffic from traversing the canal located between east and west bound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 203 in St. John the Baptist Parish.

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

