Canal closure for floodwall and levee crossing for the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, will permanently restrict travel down the full length of the canal at contract 106 to any marine traffic starting on October 21, 2024, as part of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project. The projects levee and floodwall alignment will prevent traffic from traversing the canal located between east and west bound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 203 in St. John the Baptist Parish.