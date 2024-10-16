Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Interview

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    SSG Sevilla was interviewing MAJ Nelson and SFC Monterosso two of the trainer for the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB). Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 08:53
    Photo ID: 8702016
    VIRIN: 241015-A-RW430-7667
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Trainers
    Readiness
    ESB
    AFN vicenza
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download