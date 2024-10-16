Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bavaria Performing Arts Group- One Act Play Festival [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bavaria Performing Arts Group- One Act Play Festival

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Clark, a member of USAG Bavaria Performing Arts, prepares to walk on stage during a production of ‘Little Women’ during a one act play festival at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024. USAG Bavaria Performing Arts is made up of volunteers in the Bavaria community ranging from Soldiers, spouses, families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

