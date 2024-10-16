U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Clark, a member of USAG Bavaria Performing Arts, prepares to walk on stage during a production of ‘Little Women’ during a one act play festival at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024. USAG Bavaria Performing Arts is made up of volunteers in the Bavaria community ranging from Soldiers, spouses, families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8701985
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-UG798-1012
|Resolution:
|6222x4150
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bavaria Performing Arts Group- One Act Play Festival [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.