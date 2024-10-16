Bavaria Performing Arts Group- One Act Play Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Clark, a member of USAG Bavaria Performing Arts, prepares to walk on stage during a production of ‘Little Women’ during a one act play festival at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024. USAG Bavaria Performing Arts is made up of volunteers in the Bavaria community ranging from Soldiers, spouses, families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)