USAG Bavaria Performing Arts: One Act Play Festival

U.S. Army Sgt. Donna Faye, left, and Spc. Andrew Clark, members of USAG Bavaria Performing Arts, perform in a production of ‘Little Women’ during a one act play festival at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024. USAG Bavaria Performing Arts is made up of volunteers in the Bavaria community ranging from Soldiers, spouses, families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)