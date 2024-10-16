USAG Bavaria Performing Arts: One Act Play Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Youth actors with USAG Bavaria Performing Arts perform in a production of ‘Twitch’ during a one act play festival at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024. USAG Bavaria Performing Arts is made up of volunteers in the Bavaria community ranging from Soldiers, spouses, families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)