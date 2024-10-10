USS John C. Stennis Sailors volunteer with Serve the City Peninsula

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241012-N-YP202-1174 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 12, 2024)- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Savannah Abshire, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), volunteers with the nonprofit Serve the City Peninsula, to clean up and beautify the neighborhood near the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, in Newport News, Virginia Oct. 12, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sage Velarde)