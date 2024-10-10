Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors volunteer with Serve the City Peninsula

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors volunteer with Serve the City Peninsula

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241012-N-YP202-1174 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 12, 2024)- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Savannah Abshire, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), volunteers with the nonprofit Serve the City Peninsula, to clean up and beautify the neighborhood near the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, in Newport News, Virginia Oct. 12, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sage Velarde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 04:57
    Photo ID: 8701921
    VIRIN: 241012-N-YP202-1174
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailors volunteer with Serve the City Peninsula, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis
    CRMD
    Serve the City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download