Sailors Prepare Consumables in Support of Hurricane Helene Relief

241010-N-JJ744-1120 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Logistics Specialist 3rd Class William Johnson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), collects food during a community relations event to provide disaster relief to victims of Hurricane Helene, in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. Sailors responding to a request from U.S. Fleet Forces Command collaborated with volunteers from Mercy Chefs and WAVY-TV10, collecting and packaging donations to be distributed in North Carolina following the wake of the Category 4 storm. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Simon Pike)
