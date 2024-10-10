Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Prepare Consummables in Support of Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors Prepare Consummables in Support of Hurricane Helene Relief

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Simon Pike 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241010-N-JJ744-1022 NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 10, 2024) - Sailors volunteering at the request of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command organize supplies during a community relations event to provide disaster relief to victims of Hurricane Helene, in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. Sailors responding to a request from Fleet Forces collaborated with volunteers from Mercy Chefs and WAVY-TV10, collecting and packaging donations to be distributed in North Carolina following the wake of the Category 4 storm. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 04:57
    Photo ID: 8701918
    VIRIN: 241010-N-JJ744-1022
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Sailors Prepare Consummables in Support of Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

