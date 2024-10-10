Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein) Corporal’s Course Graduates Aboard USS Miguel Keith [Image 8 of 8]

    VMM-165 (Rein) Corporal’s Course Graduates Aboard USS Miguel Keith

    USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5), PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Staci Morris 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 11, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to the expeditionary sea base Miguel Keith (ESB 5) stand at attention for the playing of the national anthem during a Corporal’s Course graduation ceremony aboard Miguel Keith while underway in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 11, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are embarked aboard Miguel Keith conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. ESB-class ships, like Miguel Keith, enable sea-based expeditionary forces, such as the 15th MEU, to maintain forward presence with the capability to quickly deploy forces, supplies and warfighting capabilities. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)

    Location: USS MIGUEL KEITH (ESB 5), PHILIPPINE SEA
    15th MEU
    PME
    ESB
    Professional Military Education
    USS Miguel Keith
    Expeditionary Staging Base

