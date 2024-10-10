Lieutenant General Patrick Frank administers reenlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, leads a reenlistment ceremony for NCOIC Field Historian Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)