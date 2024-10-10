Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lieutenant General Patrick Frank administers reenlistment [Image 2 of 3]

    KUWAIT

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, presents his challenge coin to NCOIC Field Historian Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson, for reenlisting in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 03:03
    VIRIN: 240920-A-YF238-1020
