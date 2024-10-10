U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, congratulates Field Historian Sgt. Kinsey Geer for reenlisting in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8701809
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-YF238-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lieutenant General Patrick Frank administers reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.